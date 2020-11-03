What you need to know
- Samsung is killing off its S Translator app.
- It'll be disabled on the 1st of December, 2020.
- Bixby Vision and Google Translate can still be used to replace this app on affected Samsung phones.
Samsung is killing off S Translator, an app that debuted with the Galaxy S5 so many years ago. As the name implies, it's a translator app in the same vein as Google Translate that ships out of the box on some Galaxy phones.
In an emailed message sent to South Korean users (via Tizen Help), the company confirmed the end of the service next month, noting:
In the meantime, we would like to thank those who have used the S Translator service. We inform you that the above service, which has given us a lot of interest and love, can no longer be provided due to the company's operating policy. Upon termination of this service, your personal information collected for the purpose of providing the service will be destroyed without delay in order to protect your personal information.
While Translator is going, Samsung users still have recourse to other services. Google Translate will surely be a popular choice. The app even recently picked up real-time transcription for those who'd like to travel (useful in normal times).
If you're one of the few who prefers Bixby, the assistant also has a built-in translation service if you use Bixby Vision — though it's still powered by Google. If those don't satisfy you, the Google Play Store has leagues more options.
Google Translate
Google's Translate app has always been ridiculously better than Samsung's effort in any case. As far as replacements go, it's a no-brainer.
If you want Android TV, a television with it built-in is the way to go
NVIDIA's Shield TV is one of the most popular ways of getting Android TV inside your home, but before you pick one up, here's what you should also consider a television with the OS built right in.
Samsung leak suggests a Galaxy Note 20 FE is on its way
A landing page for the Galaxy S20 FE on Samsung's Brazilian website has hinted at the Galaxy Note 20 FE's existence.
Add over one million songs to Audica with this brilliant osu! converter
Audica's song list just got exponentially longer, thanks to a simple mod that can convert any osu! song over to Audica's unique VR shooting gameplay.
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.