Chrome continues to have the lion's share of the mobile browser market just by the fact that it's pre-installed on most Android phones, but there are exciting alternatives available. There's Firefox, Brave, Microsoft Edge, and Vivaldi debuted on Android just this week.

Over the last few weeks, I've turned to Samsung Internet as the default browser on my Galaxy S20, and it has been a revelation. I used Samsung's browser several times in the past, but it was never my default browser. So I decided to make the switch and see how it holds up over extended use, and I can now say that it is better than Chrome for day-to-day use.

Samsung Internet is installed out of the box on every Galaxy phone, and if you're using a phone from another manufacturer you can install it from the Play Store. The user interface itself is clean, and you get a list of recent sites as well as a news feed powered by DailyHunt. Like Chrome, the stories that you see in the news feed change based on your browsing history. Of course, if you don't like to see suggestions, you can always turn the feature off.

Samsung Internet lets you install an ad blocker, giving you a quick way to block ads when browsing on your phone.

One of the best things about Samsung Internet is the fact that you can install an ad blocker. There's a dedicated section for ad blockers, and you have the ability to pick from a variety of providers, including AdBlock, AdClear, AdGuard, Adblock Plus, and more. The fact that you can easily install an ad blocker and disable ads on a mobile browser gives Samsung Internet a distinct edge over Chrome, and while Samsung's browser isn't the only one in offering this feature, it stands out in a lot of other areas.

The interface is cleaner, and you get a toolbar at the bottom with the back, forward, and home buttons that make it easier to navigate. As with everything else on the browser, the toolbar is customizable, and you can switch out the default bookmarks and tabs buttons with a host of other options. If you want easy sharing options, you can add the share button to the toolbar, and the same goes for downloads, history, saved pages, print, add-ons, and more.

Starting out with a new browser is cumbersome, but you can get your bookmarks and other data from your desktop Chrome easily with the Samsung Internet extension. Just install the extension and it will sync all bookmarks with Samsung Internet on your phone.