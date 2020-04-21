Traditional blood pressure measuring methods can be cumbersome and difficult to track. Samsung is hoping to make the process much easier with its Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Samsung Health Monitor app.

In a post to the Samsung Newsroom, it was announced that the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drugs Safety (MFDS) has given the Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) label to the Samsung Health App. This allows for cuffless blood pressure monitoring by the Galaxy Active Watch 2 when paired with the app. While the watch is compatible with iOS and Android devices, the blood pressure feature will only work when paired with a Samsung Galaxy phone.