It's here. After literally years of rumors, leaks, and reports, Samsung's announced its foldable smartphone. Samsung calls it the Galaxy Fold, and it looks pretty damn impressive.
Ready to learn more? Let's dive right in.
The latest Galaxy Fold news
February 20, 2019 — The Galaxy Fold is official!
It finally happened! After years of anticipation, Samsung finally announced the Galaxy Fold.
There's a lot to unpack with it, so be sure to check out our announcement article and keep reading below for all of the details.
Samsung announces the Galaxy Fold — its long-awaited foldable phone
All the big details
The Galaxy Fold has two displays
The main highlight of the Galaxy Fold is that it has two displays — one on the outside and another that's revealed when you open the phone up.
The outer display is a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The inner/main display of the Galaxy Fold is a large 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dyanic AMOLED canvas with a form factor of 4.2:3.
You can use the outer display for anything you'd regularly use your phone for, including texting, making calls, spending endless hours on Twitter, you name it. However, the big draw to the Galaxy Fold is that you can open it up and get a tablet-like experience in a device you can easily fit in your pocket.
A powerful hinge mechanism keeps everything secure
In order for the Galaxy Fold to be opened and closed, Samsung's using a powerful hinge mechanism. Here's how the company describes it:
Galaxy Fold opens smoothly and naturally, like a book, and closes flat and compact with a satisfying click. To achieve this, Samsung engineered a sophisticated hinge with multiple interlocking gears. This system is housed in a hidden enclosure for a seamless and elegant look.
'App Continuity' makes the two screens work seamlessly together
The potential of a device like the Galaxy Fold is really exciting, and based on what we've seen so far, Samsung's doing everything it can to get the absolute most out of it.
For one thing, when you're using the Galaxy Fold with its main 7.3-inch display, you can get up to three apps simultaneously at once. Even more exciting, Samsung's using the Galaxy Fold to introduce a new feature called "App Continuity."
Let's say you're using the Galaxy Fold with its 4.6-inch display to browse Twitter and come across a video you want to watch. If you open the Galaxy Fold to access its larger screen, Twitter will automatically open up right where you left off to tie the whole experience together. That's pretty cool.
Samsung crammed in a total of 6 cameras
When it comes to cameras, Samsung's not cutting any corners with the Galaxy Fold.
On the phone, you'll find a total of 6 cameras. Here's what they're packing:
- Rear Camera 1 — 16MP Ultra Wide | f/2.2
- Rear Camera 2 — 12MP Wide-Angle | f/1.5 - f/2.4
- Rear Camera 3 — 12MP Telephoto | f/2.4
- Front Camera 1 — 10MP Selfie | f/2.2
- Front Camera 2 — 8MP Depth Sensor | f/1.9
- Cover Camera — 10MP Selfie | f/2.2
It costs nearly $2,000 😳
Yeeeeepppppp.
When Samsung launches the Galaxy Fold on April 26, it's going to cost you a whopping, heart-stopping, $1,980.
While that's undoubtedly a gob load of money, we should give credit where credit is due.
The Galaxy Fold is the first device of its kind to hit the market, and considering how much bleeding-edge technology it's using and that the Galaxy S10+ already has a starting price of $1000, it could certainly be worse.
Along with that, Samsung's also including premium packing with the Galaxy Fold and throwing in a free pair of its Galaxy Buds (a $130 value).