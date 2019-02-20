It's here. After literally years of rumors, leaks, and reports, Samsung's announced its foldable smartphone. Samsung calls it the Galaxy Fold, and it looks pretty damn impressive.

Ready to learn more? Let's dive right in.

The latest Galaxy Fold news

February 20, 2019 — The Galaxy Fold is official!

It finally happened! After years of anticipation, Samsung finally announced the Galaxy Fold.

There's a lot to unpack with it, so be sure to check out our announcement article and keep reading below for all of the details.

Samsung announces the Galaxy Fold — its long-awaited foldable phone

All the big details

The Galaxy Fold has two displays

The main highlight of the Galaxy Fold is that it has two displays — one on the outside and another that's revealed when you open the phone up.

The outer display is a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The inner/main display of the Galaxy Fold is a large 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dyanic AMOLED canvas with a form factor of 4.2:3.

You can use the outer display for anything you'd regularly use your phone for, including texting, making calls, spending endless hours on Twitter, you name it. However, the big draw to the Galaxy Fold is that you can open it up and get a tablet-like experience in a device you can easily fit in your pocket.

A powerful hinge mechanism keeps everything secure