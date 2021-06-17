Jagex today announced it's bringing the classic MMORPG Runescape to mobile. Now not only can you play the game on your phone or tablet, but you'll also be able to transfer your progress from PC to your device as well. However, all is not well with the game as the initial release has been dogged by a number of problems.

Runescape is available for free on the Google Play Store and the App Store. The game has the same content as the current iteration of Runescape, say the developers. New players can also claim a 7-day free trial of Runescape membership to try out once they get started. Jagex says, "RuneScape is there for gamers who want to experience the game for the first time on mobile in its free-to-play form, for existing players, and for its subscribing members who benefit from additional content."

According to Jagex, it's already received over 1.8 million pre-registrations from fans. Considering it's been three years since the game was officially revealed for mobile, that means many players have been waiting for the game for years. The game already has a number of players who have been allowed in via the early access program. Old School Runescape launched on mobile in 2018. Phil Mansell, CEO of Jagex, said in a statement, "We believe in taking our living games to wherever our players want them and, with the mobile editions offering cross-platform play with PC, players can now continue their adventures when they're away from their desktop screens."

That said, the launch has had its problems. The ratings on the Play Store have dipped as users report lag and difficulty logging in among other problems. Jagex responded via the official Runescape Twitter account with multiple tweets about how it was addressing the myriad issues. The reviews say the game crashes often, that the UI is confusing, and that they often couldn't log in. One tweet from the official Twitter says, "While most issues have been mitigated at this time, we'll be continuing to work on further improvements based on yesterday's learnings."