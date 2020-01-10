Our recommendation Roborock H6 Powerful, yet flawed Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute There's a lot to be excited about with the Roborock H6. From a slick-looking OLED display to nigh-unbeatable battery life, it's got the makings of a promising entry into the handheld vacuum market. Better yet, in spite of how lightweight it is, it doesn't sacrifice much in the way of power. $449 at Roborock Pros 90-minute battery life

If there's one thing Dyson is known for, it's vacuum cleaners. Its products are pricy, sure, but they're also some of the best. That doesn't mean there's no competition, of course.

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show, a new contender appeared, courtesy of Chinese technology company Roborock. The Roborock H6 shows a ton of promise. Based on what we know about it so far, we'll examine how it stacks up against a similar product of Dyson's, the Cyclone V10 Absolute.

Specs Breakdown

On paper, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute is a bit more powerful than the Roborock H6, with slightly better suction. That's sort of to be expected, though. The brand has never skimped on power, and this iteration of the Cyclone is no exception.

That said, the difference in suction power between the two is a paltry 10 Air Watts. That's not quite what you'd expect, given the size difference. The V10 Cyclone Absolute towers over Roborock's handheld vacuum, weighing nearly twice as much and weighs nearly twice as much.

The Roborock H6 distinguishes itself from Dyson's offering in other ways, as well. For one, its battery lasts a full half hour longer, distinguishing it as one of the longest-lasting handheld vacuums on the market. It also sports a nifty OLED display that lets you know, among other things, how much battery life the H6 has left at any given time.

Roborock H6 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Suction 140 AW 150 AW Weight 3.1 lbs 5.9 lbs Display 1.3-inch OLED N/A Battery Life 90 min 60 min Charge Time 4 hours 3.5 hours Dustbin 0.4 L 0.77 L Dimensions 11.1 x 8.7 x 4.3 inches 49 x 10 x 9.8 inches

The main reason we'd recommend the H6 over the Cyclone V10 Absolute, however, is reliability. Yes, we realize this product has not yet hit the market, and as such is untested. At the same time, Roborock has always released quality products, so there's no reason to expect the H6 won't meet the same standards.

As for Dyson, it may be known for quality, but it's also known to have something of a spotty record where stick vacuums are concerned. Last March, for instance, Consumer Reports found that nearly half of Dyson's stick vacuums developed issues within the first five years. Ordinarily, this might not be such a big deal, but given the hefty price tag attached to the Dyson brand, it falls well short of any reasonable expectation of quality.

Conclusion

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute isn't a bad product by any means. On paper, however, it's edged out by the Roborock H6. The fact that Roborock has managed to pack not only such a powerful battery but such great suction power into such a small, lightweight unit is incredibly impressive.

Factor in that Dyson's stick vacuums have been known to fail, and we're confident in recommending that when the Roborock H6 releases, you should strongly consider picking one up.

