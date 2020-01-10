Our recommendation
Roborock H6
Powerful, yet flawed
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
There's a lot to be excited about with the Roborock H6. From a slick-looking OLED display to nigh-unbeatable battery life, it's got the makings of a promising entry into the handheld vacuum market. Better yet, in spite of how lightweight it is, it doesn't sacrifice much in the way of power.
Pros
- 90-minute battery life
- Lightweight, at just 3 pounds
- OLED screen provides a ton of valuable information
- Motor packs a serious punch
- Auto carpet recognition
Cons
- Pricy
- Roborock's first handheld vacuum, so there may be hiccups
The Cyclone V10 Absolute is quiet, powerful, and efficient. There's no denying that. However, given the product's common reliability issues, it's a purchase you may want to avoid - especially at such a high price.
Pros
- Quiet
- One of the most powerful cordless vacuums on the market
- Swaps seamlessly to handheld mode
- Larger bin gathers more debris
Cons
- Pricy, more expensive than the H6 when not on sale
- Battery only lasts for about one hour
- Reliability issues are unfortunately common.
- Heavier
If there's one thing Dyson is known for, it's vacuum cleaners. Its products are pricy, sure, but they're also some of the best. That doesn't mean there's no competition, of course.
At this year's Consumer Electronics Show, a new contender appeared, courtesy of Chinese technology company Roborock. The Roborock H6 shows a ton of promise. Based on what we know about it so far, we'll examine how it stacks up against a similar product of Dyson's, the Cyclone V10 Absolute.
Specs Breakdown
On paper, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute is a bit more powerful than the Roborock H6, with slightly better suction. That's sort of to be expected, though. The brand has never skimped on power, and this iteration of the Cyclone is no exception.
That said, the difference in suction power between the two is a paltry 10 Air Watts. That's not quite what you'd expect, given the size difference. The V10 Cyclone Absolute towers over Roborock's handheld vacuum, weighing nearly twice as much and weighs nearly twice as much.
The Roborock H6 distinguishes itself from Dyson's offering in other ways, as well. For one, its battery lasts a full half hour longer, distinguishing it as one of the longest-lasting handheld vacuums on the market. It also sports a nifty OLED display that lets you know, among other things, how much battery life the H6 has left at any given time.
|Roborock H6
|Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
|Suction
|140 AW
|150 AW
|Weight
|3.1 lbs
|5.9 lbs
|Display
|1.3-inch OLED
|N/A
|Battery Life
|90 min
|60 min
|Charge Time
|4 hours
|3.5 hours
|Dustbin
|0.4 L
|0.77 L
|Dimensions
|11.1 x 8.7 x 4.3 inches
|49 x 10 x 9.8 inches
The main reason we'd recommend the H6 over the Cyclone V10 Absolute, however, is reliability. Yes, we realize this product has not yet hit the market, and as such is untested. At the same time, Roborock has always released quality products, so there's no reason to expect the H6 won't meet the same standards.
As for Dyson, it may be known for quality, but it's also known to have something of a spotty record where stick vacuums are concerned. Last March, for instance, Consumer Reports found that nearly half of Dyson's stick vacuums developed issues within the first five years. Ordinarily, this might not be such a big deal, but given the hefty price tag attached to the Dyson brand, it falls well short of any reasonable expectation of quality.
Conclusion
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute isn't a bad product by any means. On paper, however, it's edged out by the Roborock H6. The fact that Roborock has managed to pack not only such a powerful battery but such great suction power into such a small, lightweight unit is incredibly impressive.
Factor in that Dyson's stick vacuums have been known to fail, and we're confident in recommending that when the Roborock H6 releases, you should strongly consider picking one up.
A promising contender
Roborock H6
Lightweight without sacrificing power or longevity
The Roborock H6 is impossibly light for how much power is packed under the hood. With a battery that lasts 90 minutes and suction power on-par with a traditional vacuum cleaner, it's a product we'll definitely be eyeing up on release day.
Good, but not great
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Reliability issues bring down an otherwise exceptional product
Battery life and weight aside, the Cyclone V10 absolute is almost better than the H6. However, known reliability concerns and a lack of an OLED screen put it just behind the new entry.
