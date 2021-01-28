What you need to know
- Robinhood blocked trading to a number of stocks after trading surged thanks to a group of Redditors.
- GameStop, Nokia, AMC, and other companies were affected by the surge.
- Robinhood's rating on the Google Play Store tumbled after a swarm of negative reviews plagued the app.
Anyone following the drama surrounding Robinhood knows just how much of a mess it's become. For those not aware, the mobile investment app has been under fire after it halted trading to a number of companies after they saw their shares surge. Many people weren't happy with the decision, calling it market manipulation, and even prompting a lawsuit against Robinhood. Another result of the drama is the app saw its rating drop on Google Play Store following a swarm of negative reviews.
According to 9to5Google, the Robinhood app was sitting pretty at four stars, which then tumbled all the way down to one star. Apparently, Google caught wind of what was happening and ended up removing over 100,000 negative reviews, which brought the app back to its pre-WallStreetBets rating.
The Reddit group /r/WallStreetBets is largely responsible for the surge in trading for several companies, which included Nokia, AMC, Blackberry, and more. For instance, GameStop, which has been struggling to survive the impact of the pandemic, went from $19 at the beginning of the year to just less than $100 on January 26th, and since then rose to a whopping $467 at the height of the trading spree today. The move was to drive a loop that would see the stocks grow by squeezing out large investors who were short-selling these stocks, which forced them to buy and drove the stock higher.
The move to halt trading was seen as market manipulation and a way to protect Wall Street hedge funds. Amid the backlash, Robinhood issued a statement about their decision:
Amid this week's extraordinary circumstances in the market, we made a tough decision today to temporarily limit buying for certain securities. As a brokerage firm, we have many financial requirements, including SEC net capital obligations and clearinghouse deposits. Some of these requirements fluctuate based on volatility in the markets and can be substantial in the current environment. These requirements exist to protect investors and the markets and we take our responsibilities to comply with them seriously, including through the measures we have taken today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Why did you buy the Galaxy S21?
The Galaxy S21 is an excellent device, but compared to everything else that's out there, why is it the best phone to buy? Here's what our AC forum members have to say.
A Democrat-controlled FCC could mean the return of net neutrality
Fixing the FCC after a former Verizon lawyer and lobbyist ran it for years isn't going to be easy. But Jessica Rosenworcel has some ideas, and so far I like what I hear.
X marks the spot for the OnePlus phone I want to see
Maybe I'm alone here, but I have fond memories of the OnePlus X phone, and I'd love to see the second version of it sooner than later. Perhaps it could be reborn as part of the Nord lineup?
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!