What you need to know
- Riot Games reached a $10 million settlement for its gender discrimination lawsuit.
- Two California agencies have pushed for the victims to receive $400 million, urging the court not to accept the current settlement terms.
- Riot Games has filed a rebuttal against the changes.
- Two more meetings in court will decide where things go from here.
Riot Games recently reached a settlement in a discrimination lawsuit that had been filed by multiple employees after an expose showing years of gender discrimination. Under the terms of the settlement, Riot Games was to pay out a $10 million sum, to be divided among every woman who has worked at the company since 2014.
According to two California agencies, that amount isn't sufficient. Per the LA Times, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a complaint, stating that the settlement should be "over $400 million" and believes the non-monetary terms of the settlement aren't adequate. The complaint also noted that the representatives for the plaintiffs did not engage in discovery to determine an appropriate settlement. The Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE) has also filed complaints.
Both Riot Games and Rosen Saba (the law firm representing the women in the lawsuit) have pushed back against these claims. On January 31, a meeting in court will determine whether or not DLSE may intervene and begin its own discovery process. A meeting on February 3 will decide if both agencies objections will be heeded or if the $10 million settlement will proceed. We'll continue to provide updates on the progess of this case.
Riot Games is the developer and publisher of the extremely popular PC title League of Legends. Recently, a new League of Legends mobile game was announced, alongside multiple other titles set in the same universe, expanding the game to different genres.
