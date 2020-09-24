What you need to know Ring Car Cam is designed to record what's happening while driving, pulled over by police, or just parked, and will notify you or someone else of a problem.

Ring unveiled a brand new category of product at today's Amazon 2020 product event day that's ready to monitor and protect you and your vehicle throughout the day and night. Ring Car Alarm led off the trifecta announcement with a surprising price. Ring Car Alarm is a small $59.99 device that fits into your vehicle's OBD port, usually located under your steering wheel, and can use your car's computer to help detect impacts, break-ins, tows, and a slew of other events.

All events deliver notifications instantly via the Ring app and can even notify others in case of an emergency. There are no subscriptions associated with Ring Car Alarm, and it can even link up with other Alexa-enabled devices easily to trigger lights, cameras, and other gadgets that might ward off someone trying to break into your car. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines Ring Car Cam is a $199.99 camera that sits on your car's dashboard and records all the time with its dual-facing HD cameras and stereo microphones. Designed to help safeguard your car while you're away, and safeguard you while driving, Ring Car Cam can even detect bumps, crashes, and attempted break-ins with machine learning onboard. Ring Car Cam supports Wi-Fi connections as well as an optional always-on LTE subscription.