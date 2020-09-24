What you need to know
- Ring Car Cam is designed to record what's happening while driving, pulled over by police, or just parked, and will notify you or someone else of a problem.
- Ring Car Alarm is a one-time $60 purchase that fits into your car's OBD port and can detect impacts, break-ins, and more.
- Ring Car Connect delivers mobile alerts for detected events via a car's built-in cameras and security systems, like Tesla model 3, X, S, and Y.
Ring unveiled a brand new category of product at today's Amazon 2020 product event day that's ready to monitor and protect you and your vehicle throughout the day and night. Ring Car Alarm led off the trifecta announcement with a surprising price. Ring Car Alarm is a small $59.99 device that fits into your vehicle's OBD port, usually located under your steering wheel, and can use your car's computer to help detect impacts, break-ins, tows, and a slew of other events.
All events deliver notifications instantly via the Ring app and can even notify others in case of an emergency. There are no subscriptions associated with Ring Car Alarm, and it can even link up with other Alexa-enabled devices easily to trigger lights, cameras, and other gadgets that might ward off someone trying to break into your car.
Ring Car Cam is a $199.99 camera that sits on your car's dashboard and records all the time with its dual-facing HD cameras and stereo microphones. Designed to help safeguard your car while you're away, and safeguard you while driving, Ring Car Cam can even detect bumps, crashes, and attempted break-ins with machine learning onboard. Ring Car Cam supports Wi-Fi connections as well as an optional always-on LTE subscription.
Aside from giving you vital recorded views of crazy drivers and would-be break-ins, Amazon has even come up with a new feature designed to alert others when you've been pulled over by police. Simply say "Alexa, I'm being pulled over" and Ring Car Cam will immediately start recording, securely save the footage, and even send alerts to one person that you're being pulled over for something.
Lastly is Ring Car Connect, which will help Tesla owners get the most out of their cars. Amazon is providing the Ring Car Connect API to car manufacturers so they can better connect your phone with your car in a more meaningful way. That means providing alerts any time an event happens. You'll even be able to see recordings that your car's built-in cameras catch, such as the Tesla model 3, X, S, and Y feature. Ring Car Connect is an aftermarket accessory and retails for $199.99. You can sign up to be notified of the release on the Ring blog post for these products.
