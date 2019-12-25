That Samsung Galaxy Note 10 you carry in your pocket holds the keys to your entire life. It's a mighty mini-computer that gives you instant access to the internet, helps you find your way from one location to another, video chat your parents, store all the addresses and phone numbers of every person you've ever met, and perform a bazillion other tasks day in and day out.
Since your Note 10 is such an integral part of your life, shouldn't you treat it like the prized possession it really is?
The RhinoShield Impact Skin safeguards your device like nothing else on the market. It's precisely cut for a superior fit and to absorb five times more energy than other products, including Gorilla Glass 3.
The Impact Skin is sexy, there's no doubt about it, but it's so much more than just a pretty face. It's a dual-coated vinyl shockproof layer of protection you can count on to absorb drops, scratches, and other oopsies, plus prevent fingerprints from finding their way to the back of your device. And it adds texture to your Note 10, so you keep a solid grip on it, no matter what the weather.
The easy-to-install RhinoShield Impact Skin comes in seven gorgeous premium finishes, including matte black, black camo, carbon fiber, titanium black, concrete, white marble, and black marble. It's also compatible with most Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy line, Google's Pixels, and the ASUS ZenFone 6.
And best of all, unlike other skins, it's bumper-friendly. That means you can pair an Impact Skin with the RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper, a delightfully thin edge-to-edge protector that can withstand drops of 11 feet. The combo is magical!
Isn't it time you insulated your Note 10 the right way? You can save 15% on any RhinoShield Impact Skin with coupon code 2020. But hurry, this offer ends when December does!
Get 15% off any RhinoShield Impact Skin with coupon code 2020
