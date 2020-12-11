What you need to know
- Returnal is a PS5 exclusive title being developed by Housemarque and published by Sony Worldwide Studios.
- The game was previously revealed during a June 2020 event.
- During the Game Awards 2020, a new trailer showed that Returnal is set to release on March 19, 2021.
First revealed back during Sony's The Future of Gaming event in June 2020, Returnal is a new PS5 game from Housemarque in partnership with Sony Worldwide Studios. The game has players take on the role of an astronaut trapped on a hostile alien world, forced to keep dying and restarting in a timeloop of sorts.
During the Game Awards 2020, Sony revealed that Returnal is set to release on March 19, 2021. There's also a new gameplay trailer showing the harsh environments and enemies of the game, which you can see below.
Housemarque previously worked on games like Resogun and Nex Machina, so it'll be interesting to see how this ends up. The team further detailed how the game takes advantage of the DualSense controller on PlayStation Blog, explaining that the haptic feedback will provide sensations relevant to the environmental effects. Meanwhile, partially or fully squeezing the adaptive triggers will activate different abilities.
Every weapon uses a primary fire mode and an alternate firing mode, which is all handled through the use of these unique triggers, context-sensitive to each particular weapon.
