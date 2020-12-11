First revealed back during Sony's The Future of Gaming event in June 2020, Returnal is a new PS5 game from Housemarque in partnership with Sony Worldwide Studios. The game has players take on the role of an astronaut trapped on a hostile alien world, forced to keep dying and restarting in a timeloop of sorts.

During the Game Awards 2020, Sony revealed that Returnal is set to release on March 19, 2021. There's also a new gameplay trailer showing the harsh environments and enemies of the game, which you can see below.