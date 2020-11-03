What you need to know
- Resident Evil Village is the eighth mainline game in the Resident Evil franchise.
- According to PlayStation, it runs at dynamic 4K with ray-tracing on PS5.
- Resident Evil Village is scheduled to be released sometime in 2021.
Resident Evil Village is one of the most-anticipated horror games of next year and while there's still a lot we don't know, some newly spotted details on the official PlayStation website provide interesting insight. According to PlayStation, Resident Evil Village runs at dynamic 4K on PS5 with ray-tracing.
Resident Evil Village is a first-person game that sees protagonist Ethan Winters in a snowy village with witches and werewolf-like creatures, so the use of ray-tracing to elevate the horrific detail is promising.
A framerate isn't explicitly mentioned but given the increase in CPU power that the PS5 has, combined with how previous RE Engine titles have run at 60 FPS, indicates Resident Evil Village will also likely run at 60 FPS. Another update from Capcom is coming at some point this winter, so we'll learn more there.
Resident Evil Village is currently slated to arrive at some point in 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC. It's a next generation-only game right now however, Capcom is investigating the possibility of a current-generation version but doesn't want to make any promises right now.
Catch up
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
A swamp of horror
In this first-person entry in the Resident Evil series, you play as Ethan Winters, who is looking for his missing wife. His journeys bring him to the Baker mansion, where he must fight off a whole host of horrors.
