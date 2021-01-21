What you need to know
- Resident Evil Village is coming to PS4 the same day as PS5.
- Those who purchase the PS4 version will get a free upgrade to the digital PS5 edition.
- Resident Evil Village is set to release on May 7, 2021.
During the Resident Evil Village showcase held by Capcom today, the developer revealed that in addition to PS5, the upcoming survival-horror will be coming to PS4 on the same day as well. Even better, those who buy Resident Evil Village on PS4 will be able to upgrade to the digital PS5 version for free.
Village stars Ethan Winters, the protagonist from Resident Evil 7, as he and Chris Redfield venture to a mysterious snowy village in Europe. Wait awaits them? Well a whole lot of monsters, werewolves, and vampiric witches, including Tall Vampire Lady, whose name we now know is Lady Dimitrescu.
Resident Evil Village is set to release on May 7, 2021. A demo for the game is coming exclusively to PS5 today. A separate demo will hit all consoles later this Spring. If all goes well, we could be looking at one of the best PS5 games in a few months time.
"The Maiden demo doesn't take place during the main story of Resident Evil Village," said Resident Evil Village Producer Peter Fabiano. "Maiden was originally designed as a visual demo that would allow you to explore the inside of Dimitrescu Castle, but it evolved to include a short story and puzzle solving." Not to worry, though, because it does take place in the same world as Resident Evil Village. There will be links between the two, so keep an eye out.
