What you need to know
- A new video from PlayStation Underground shows a comparison between the original Resident Evil 3 and the upcoming remake.
- Resident Evil 3 remake is scheduled to release on April 3, 2020.
- You can preorder Resident Evil 3 remake on PlayStation 4 for $60 at Amazon.
Resident Evil 3 remake is almost here and while this ambitious remake looks to stay faithful to the original game, it's important to remember that it is in fact a remake. As such, PlayStation Underground has put together a video comparing the remake to the original game, showing the incredible difference in the graphics and gameplay.
You can take a look at the video below. Keep in mind, due to this being a remake, not a remaster, it's not really a side by side comparison. Still, the massive improvements will be obvious. Do keep in mind that if you consider environments and enemies spoilers, you may not want to watch it.
Resident Evil 3 remake is set to be available on April 3, 2020.
It's back!
Resident Evil 3
A glorious remake
Resident Evil 3 is back and more gorgeous than ever. The package not only includes the remake of the original game, but the multiplayer game Project Resistance, as well.
