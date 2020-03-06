Resident Evil 3 remake is almost here and while this ambitious remake looks to stay faithful to the original game, it's important to remember that it is in fact a remake. As such, PlayStation Underground has put together a video comparing the remake to the original game, showing the incredible difference in the graphics and gameplay.

You can take a look at the video below. Keep in mind, due to this being a remake, not a remaster, it's not really a side by side comparison. Still, the massive improvements will be obvious. Do keep in mind that if you consider environments and enemies spoilers, you may not want to watch it.