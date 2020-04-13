What you need to know
- The Resident Evil 3 remake released on April 3, 2020.
- According to Capcom, the game has sold 2 million copies in its first five days.
- Digital sales made up almost 50% of the copies sold.
Resident Evil 3 released not even two weeks ago and we already have an idea of how well it is doing. According to a new press release from Capcom, Resident Evil 3 has sold 2 million copies in its first five days. Additionally, the split in copies sold was almost 50% digital.
The original game, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis sold a total of three and a half million copies during its lifetime, so the remake has already sold over half its progenitor's sales. The Resident Evil franchise has been selling strong over the couple of years, with this press release also mentioning that Resident Evil 2 (2019) has sold over 6.5 million copies, with 3 million sold in its first week on the market.
For reference, several other Capcom games over the last couple of years have also had strong sales. Devil May Cry 5 crossed 3.1 million sold earlier this year, while Monster Hunter World surpassed 15 million copies sold and is Capcom's best-selling game of all time.
With both Resident Evil 8 and a remake of Resident Evil 4 rumored to be coming in the future, the next couple of years are also stacked for this survival-horror franchise. In my review of Resident Evil 3, I wrote that "While a couple of things could've been tweaked to provide a longer experience, Capcom provides a fantastic survival horror remake that carefully balances the action with the terror."
It's back!
Resident Evil 3
A glorious remake
Resident Evil 3 is back and more gorgeous than ever. The package not only includes the remake of the original game, but the multiplayer game Resident Evil Resistance, as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fitbit Charge 4 review: The best fitness tracker just got better
The Fitbit Charge 3 debuted back in 2018 as one of the best fitness trackers on the market, and now with the Charge 4, Fitbit's taking that same formula and cranking it up to 11.
Your Fitbit can keep you healthy (and sane) during forced isolation
Cabin fever can set in for anyone, particularly during times of forced self-isolation. Thankfully, if you have a Fitbit device, you have many tools at your disposal to help you practice self-care and keep a healthy mind and body.
How do you hold your smartphone?
Modern smartphones are often big slabs of metal and glass that can be tricky to manage. How do you hold your phone?
Borderlands 3 is currently the best co-op game you can play on PS4
Competitive online multiplayer can be a drag and sometimes single-player games just get boring. When you want to have a good time with a friend, these are the best cooperative games to do so on PlayStation 4.