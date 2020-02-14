While we continue to wait on news for the PlayStation 5, we're starting to get a more solid idea of what it will cost. According to a new report from Bloomberg, which spoke with multiple people familiar with Sony's plans, the PS5 currently costs around $450 to manufacture, though retail price would naturally be higher. This price is raised due to a number of factors, including difficulty in securing an appropriate supply of memory for the console's production, as well as a more expensive than usual cooling system. Sources that spoke with Bloomberg stated that Sony is trying to make sure that the heat from the advanced hardware is adequately handled.

It's not just high tech prices worth noting here. While Sony has historically finished deciding console prices by February, the company is trying to make sure it is staying competitive with Microsoft, which has at least one console releasing in Holiday 2020, the Xbox Series X.

Some within Sony reportedly believe the company should take a loss if necessary to match Microsoft's pricing, while others prefer the more profitable approach of the PlayStation 4 in 2013. Bloomberg's sources also noted that Sony CFO Totoki (chief financial officer) is pressuring the company to provide more transparency regarding the PS5, which has "caused consternation internally."

Given the specs of the PS5, the reported manufacturing price is no real shock. As for the other factors, we will have to wait and see what approach Sony takes. The PS5 is set to release sometime in Holiday 2020.