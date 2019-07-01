For years fan have complained that Microsoft squandered the Alan Wake IP by not greenlighting a sequel to Remedy's psychological thriller. It looks like those complains may be a thing of the past now as Microsoft has relinquished publishing rights of Alan Wake back to developer Remedy Entertainment, and this could mean we'll be seeing the game leap onto other consoles.

Speaking to Eurogamer, a Remedy spokesperson said that while the studio is focused on Control and has nothing to announce right now, it could bring Alan Wake to platforms other than Xbox.