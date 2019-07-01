What you need to know
- Alan Wake was previously exclusive to Xbox.
- Microsoft released the IP back to developer Remedy Entertainment.
- A Remedy spokesperson said that the company could now bring it to other platforms.
For years fan have complained that Microsoft squandered the Alan Wake IP by not greenlighting a sequel to Remedy's psychological thriller. It looks like those complains may be a thing of the past now as Microsoft has relinquished publishing rights of Alan Wake back to developer Remedy Entertainment, and this could mean we'll be seeing the game leap onto other consoles.
Speaking to Eurogamer, a Remedy spokesperson said that while the studio is focused on Control and has nothing to announce right now, it could bring Alan Wake to platforms other than Xbox.
The only thing we want to clarify, now that Remedy owns the publishing rights, is that we could bring Alan Wake to different platforms if we so choose. We have nothing to announce for now. We are fully focused on Control releasing on 27th August.
Alan Wake first released for Xbox 360 back in 2010. Aside from a remaster or port, this could lead the way to an eventual sequel that fans have been asking for. And if you can't wait that long for Alan Wake, Remedy's upcoming IP Control is hitting PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this summer.
