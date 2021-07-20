Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand has finally launched its first 5G phone in India. The "new" Redmi Note 10T 5G is actually based on the Redmi Note 10 5G, just like the POCO M3 Pro 5G.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with the same 90Hz refresh rate as some of the best cheap Android phones. It is powered by MediaTek's 7nm Dimensity 700 chipset, which has been coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of built-in UFS 2.2 storage.

On the back of the Redmi Note 10T 5G is a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Xiaomi says the battery can easily provide up to two days of regular usage. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G has been launched in the country at an "introductory price" of ₹13,999 (about $187) for the 4GB/64GB version and ₹15,999 (about $214) for the 6GB/128GB version. Color options include Metallic Blue, Chromium White, Graphite Black, and Mint Green. It is slated to go on sale in the country from July 26 via Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home store, and leading offline retailers.