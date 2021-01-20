What you need to know
- Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has revealed that the brand will soon launch a flagship gaming phone.
- The upcoming phone could be powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 1200 chipset.
- Black Shark is currently the only Xiaomi sub-brand that makes flagship-grade gaming phones.
Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand, which focused only on the budget smartphone segment initially, expanded to the value flagship segment in 2019 with the Redmi K20 series. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has revealed in a post on Weibo that the company will soon enter another new segment.
As per Weibing's post, the gaming phone will launch "at a price that cannot be refused." In the same post, Weibing also claimed that Redmi will be the first brand to launch a phone powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 1200 chipset to compete with the best Android phones in the value flagship segment. However, it is unclear if the Dimensity 1200 will also power the company's first gaming phone.
Currently, the only Xiaomi sub-brand that makes flagship gaming phones is Black Shark. The gaming brand is currently working on a Snapdragon 888-powered flagship codenamed "Emperor."
Redmi's next flagship phone will be the Redmi K40 Pro, which is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone is also tipped to feature a flat FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A vanilla Redmi K40 is also expected to join the Redmi K40 Pro. Unlike the Pro model, however, the K40 is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 870 chipset. Both phones are expected to debut in China next month, but it remains to be seen if they will be sold in other markets.
