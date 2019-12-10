What you need to know
- The new Redmi K30 5G is Xiaomi's first 5G-enabled smartphone.
- It sports a large 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 765G chipset.
- Redmi K30 5G is now on pre-sale in China for a starting price of 1,999 yuan ($284).
Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand today took the wraps off its first 5G-enabled smartphone at an event held in China. The new Redmi K30 5G is packed with several class-leading features, including a 120Hz display and a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor.
The Redmi K30 5G is powered by Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon 765G chipset, which comes with an integrated X52 5G modem. It has a large 6.67-inch hole-punch display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. On the back of the phone is a quad camera array with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.
Housed within the pill-shaped cutout on the front of the phone are a 20MP primary selfie camera and a secondary 2MP depth sensor for portraits. The mid-range phone also comes with a large 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box.
Redmi's new K30 5G is now on pre-sale in China, with prices starting at 1,999 yuan ($284) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB variants of the phone have been priced at 2,299 yuan ($327), 2,599 yuan ($370), and 2,899 yuan ($412), respectively.
The 4G variant of the phone is identical to the Redmi K30 5G in most areas, although there are a few key differences. Instead of the Snapdragon 765G processor, the 4G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 730G. It also offers a 2MP macro camera instead of the 5MP module on the Redmi K30 5G and supports slightly slower 27W charging speeds.
As for pricing, the 4G variant starts at 1,599 yuan ($227) for the 6GB/64GB version and goes up to 2,199 yuan ($312) for the 8GB/256GB version. While the 5G variant is likely to remain exclusive to China, we expect the 4G variant to make its way to India and a few other markets in the near future.
