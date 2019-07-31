The default choice Redmi K20 Pro More accessible Redmi K20 The Redmi K20 Pro is one of the best value flagships of 2019. It has all the bells and whistles — there's a Snapdragon 855 under the hood, it has a retractable module for the front camera, and you get a 4000mAh battery that lasts for two days. All that hardware is backed by a gorgeous design with an aggressive gradient effect at the back, leading to a device that just gets everything right. ₹27,999 at Flipkart Pros Outstanding value

Xiaomi knows how to make a solid value flagship, and this year it is offering two enticing options in the Redmi K20 Pro and K20. Both phones share a lot of the same hardware and have the same gradient design, with a few key differences. Here's what you need to know about what's on offer, and the best option for your needs.

Two great phones with a few key differences

At first glance, it's hard to make out any differences between the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro: both phones have the same design, and they share a lot of the same hardware. Xiaomi is differentiating the devices based on the chipset — the Redmi K20 Pro gets the flagship Snapdragon 855, with the standard K20 picking up the Snapdragon 730. In fact, the Redmi K20 is one of the first devices to be powered by the Snapdragon 730, which has cores derived from the Cortex A76 — the same as the Snapdragon 855.

Both phones have the same design and share a lot of the internal specs — with the Snapdragon chipset being the differentiator.

The key difference between the two chipsets is down to the GPU. You get the Adreno 640 on the Snapdragon 855, with the Snapdragon 730 featuring the Adreno 618. The Adreno 640 is one of the fastest mobile GPUs around, cruising through any Android game in the market today. The Snapdragon 730 platform bridges the gap to the Snapdragon 855, but if you want the latest hardware available today, you're better off picking up the K20 Pro.

That said, the Snapdragon 730 is no slouch. I didn't see any slowdowns in the two weeks I used the standard K20, and the device is just as capable of playing most games. The Snapdragon 855 just has that little bit extra, allowing it to stand out.

Other than that, both phones are identical. You get the same metal-and-glass design on both phones, and they're also available in the same color options: Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue. That means you get the same stunning gradient effect on either device. Heck, they have the same dimensions and weight, so that should give you an indication as to how much both devices have in common.

Both devices also have notchless displays thanks to retractable modules for the front cameras, and they're both rocking the same 6.39-inch AMOLED screen. The similarities extend to the camera side of things as well: both phones have the same camera configuration at the back, with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor joined by an 8MP telephoto lens and 13MP wide-angle shooter.

You get the same 48MP camera on both phones, but the Redmi K20 misses out on 4K 60fps video recording.

That said, the Redmi K20 Pro offers 4K video recording at 60fps, and on the Redmi K20 you're limited to 4K at 30fps. Shooting 4K at 60fps is still exclusive to the Snapdragon 8xx series, and as good as the Snapdragon 730 is at everyday tasks, it only shoots 4K at 30fps.

As you'd imagine with two devices that share the same hardware, image quality is near-identical. The K20 Pro takes marginally better shots because of the ISP, but the overall difference is negligible.

There's also a 3.5mm jack on both devices, the same in-display fingerprint reader, and a notification LED tucked away on the retractable camera module. The positioning of the LED is less than ideal, and it isn't particularly useful. Elsewhere, you get Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and AptX HD as standard on both devices.

You also get the same 4000mAh battery on both devices, but the Redmi K20 Pro has 27W fast charging versus 18W on the standard model. That said, both devices come with the same 18W charger out of the box, and you'll have to shell out ₹999 to get Xiaomi's 27W charger.

Category Redmi K20 Pro Redmi K20 Operating system Android 9.0 Pie

MIUI 10 Android 9.0 Pie

MIUI 10 Display 6.39-inch Super AMOLED

2340x1080 (19.5:9)

HDR

Gorilla Glass 5 6.39-inch Super AMOLED

2340x1080 (19.5:9)

HDR

Gorilla Glass 5 Chipset Snapdragon 855

1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485

3 x 2.41GHz Kryo 485

4 x 1.78GHz Kryo 485

Adreno 640

7nm Snapdragon 730

2 x 2.20GHz Kryo 470 Gold

6 x 1.80GHz Kryo 470

Adreno 618

8nm RAM 6GB/8GB 6GB Storage 128GB/256GB 64GB/128GB MicroSD slot No No Rear camera 1 48MP, f/1.8

0.8um

Dual Pixel PDAF 48MP, f/1.8

0.8um

Dual Pixel PDAF Rear camera 2 8MP, f/2.4

telephoto 8MP, f/2.4

telephoto Rear camera 3 13MP, f/2.4

124-degree field-of-view 13MP, f/2.4

124-degree field-of-view Front camera 1 20MP, f/2.2

HDR 20MP, f/2.2

HDR Connectivity Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0

AptX HD, LDAC, A-GPS Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0

AptX HD, LDAC, A-GPS Audio 3.5mm jack

Single speaker 3.5mm jack

Single speaker Battery 4000mAh

Non-removable 4000mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C 2.0

27W USB-C 2.0

18W Water resistance No No Security In-display fingerprint In-display fingerprint Dimensions 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8mm

191g 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8mm

191g Colors Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue

It all comes down to price

At the end of the day, choosing between the Redmi K20 Pro and K20 comes down to the price. Both phones offer incredible hardware and great value, and it's all a matter of figuring out how much you want to pay for either device.

If you want the absolute best, get the Redmi K20 Pro. If you're on a budget, the K20 is a stellar choice.

If you're looking to get your hands on the best that Qualcomm has to offer right now, then the Redmi K20 Pro is the obvious choice. The phone has everything you're looking for in a value flagship, and the base variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Redmi K20, meanwhile, delivers most of the same features at an even lower price point. You're getting the same design, 48MP camera, 4000mAh battery, in-display reader, and the same display. The only point of difference is the Snapdragon 730, and the fact that the base version of the phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. If you're okay with that, the Redmi K20 is a fantastic choice.

