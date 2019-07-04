What you need to know
- Xiaomi has launched a limited edition Redmi K20 Pro that pays homage to Marvel's franchice.
- The phone comes with a back finish styled after Iron Man's suit, and custom packaging with the Avengers logo.
- There's also a custom case with the Avengers logo.
- Availability is limited to China for now, but we'll know soon if this particular variant is headed to India.
The Redmi K20 Pro is already a stellar phone, and it is getting just that bit more special thanks to a new limited edition. The Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition is now official in China, and there's plenty to like if you're an Avengers fan.
The limited edition model eschews the gradient design for a back that's styled after Iron Man's suit, and you also get exclusive Avengers backgrounds to go with the design. The packaging itself is pretty interesting, and comes with the usual accoutrements that you'd expect from a limited edition phone.
The Redmi K20 Pro Avengers edition comes in a large box with the Avengers logo, and you also get a blue case (with the requisite Avengers branding) and a collectible badge. It's similar to what we've seen earlier in the year with the OPPO F11 Pro Avengers edition.
Aside from the cosmetic changes, the limited edition Redmi K20 Pro is the same as the standard variant, rocking a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6.39-inch AMOLED FHD+ diosplay, 48MP camera at the back, retractable module for the front camera, and a 4000mAh battery. This particular option comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The standard Redmi K20 Pro is all set to launch in India in the coming weeks, and right now there's no indication the Avengers model will be making its way outside of China. That said, Xiaomi understands the Indian market better than most, and it will undoubtedly be aware of the massive pull Marvel has in the country. It'll be interesting to see if the Avengers edition shows up in the country, but we'll have to wait until the launch event to know more.
In the meantime, what are your thoughts on the Redmi K20 Pro Avengers edition?