The Redmi K20 Pro is already a stellar phone, and it is getting just that bit more special thanks to a new limited edition. The Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition is now official in China, and there's plenty to like if you're an Avengers fan.

The limited edition model eschews the gradient design for a back that's styled after Iron Man's suit, and you also get exclusive Avengers backgrounds to go with the design. The packaging itself is pretty interesting, and comes with the usual accoutrements that you'd expect from a limited edition phone.

The Redmi K20 Pro Avengers edition comes in a large box with the Avengers logo, and you also get a blue case (with the requisite Avengers branding) and a collectible badge. It's similar to what we've seen earlier in the year with the OPPO F11 Pro Avengers edition.