In May this year, Samsung introduced its first 64MP camera sensor with large 0.8 micron pixel size, alongside a new 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM-2 sensor. Last month, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed on Twitter that the company is working on a new "premium killer" with the 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand has now posted a camera sample on its Weibo page, teasing the launch of a smartphone with a 64MP camera.

Unlike Realme, Redmi hasn't confirmed which sensor it will be using in its upcoming 64MP camera phone. The camera sample only shows us that the sensor is capable of capturing a great amount of detail. No launch timeframe has been revealed either, so it remains to be seen if Redmi will be able to launch a 64MP smartphone before Samsung and Realme. While this is the first time that Redmi has officially confirmed plans of launching a 64MP smartphone, the folks over at XDA Developers had found references to a 64MP "ultra-pixel" mode in the MIUI camera app within the MIUI 10 9.6.17 China Developer ROM for the K20 Pro.

Samsung, according to a report published by ETNews in May, could equip its upcoming Galaxy A70S mid-range smartphone with the 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. The sensor supports Tetracell technology to produce impressive 16MP resolution photos in low-light, real-time high dynamic range (HDR) up to 100dB, Super PD high-performance phase detection technology, and slow-motion full HD recording at 480fps. In addition to Samsung, Realme, and Redmi, you can expect smartphones with 64MP cameras from quite a few other Android OEMs to launch by the end of the year.

