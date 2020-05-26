Redmi 10X and 10X Pro feature a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The two phones are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 820 chipset, which was announced just last week.

Redmi today unveiled its new 10X series of smartphones in China. The Redmi 10X series includes the 10X 5G, 10X Pro, and the 10X 4G. While the Redmi 10X and 10X Pro are all-new phones, the 10X 4G is just a rebranded Redmi Note 9 .

In the camera department, the standard Redmi 10X has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Pro model has a more impressive quad-camera setup with the same 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom, and a 5MP macro shooter. For selfies, the Redmi 10X has a 16MP front camera, while the 10X Pro offers a 20MP shooter.

Both phones pack a large 4,520mAh battery, although they differ from one another when it comes to charging speeds. The Redmi 10X supports 22.5W fast charging, while the 10X Pro offers 33W fast charging. Some of the other key features of the Redmi 10X and 10X Pro include an IP53 rating, dual-mode 5G support, an IR blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They run Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 12 on top.

The Redmi 10X will go on sale in China starting June 1 in white, pink, gold, and blue colors. Prices start at just 1,599 yuan ($224) for the 6GB/64GB version and go up to 2,399 yuan ($336) for the 8GB/256GB version. Redmi 10X Pro, on the other hand, will be available to purchase in China starting June 6. It has been priced at 2,299 yuan ($322) for the 8GB/128GB version and 2,599 yuan ($364) for the 8GB/256GB version. Redmi hasn't confirmed any plans of launching the Redmi 10X series outside China yet.

