The world of Fortnite may soon be getting another movie crossover, as fans and players have started finding evidence that a Fortnite x IT Chapter Two crossover could be in the works.

Things started with players finding a red balloon floating over a sidewalk drain in the game's Pleasant Park location. Popping the balloon causes a distorted, sinister laugh to play. Along with the balloon, certain data-miners in the Fortnite community have also found the red balloon and laugh inside the game's files for the upcoming update, lending even more credence to the thought that a crossover is on the horizon.

You can check out a clip of the balloon and laugh below, courtesy of LootLakeBR on Twitter.