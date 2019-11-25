Realme unveiled its first proper flagship smartphone in China last month, called the X2 Pro. Featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ chipset and a 90Hz display, the smartphone is undoubtedly among the most impressive value flagships released this year. However, the company is now working on a smartphone that could be even more impressive than the X2 Pro .

Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase shared a teaser for the company's next smartphone on Weibo today, which will be called the X50. The Realme X50 will be the company's first smartphone to offer 5G connectivity. According to the Chase's post, the device will be compatible with both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G networks.

While Realme hasn't revealed any other details regarding the upcoming smartphone yet, the teaser shows that the Realme X50 will have a hole-punch cutout in the display with two selfie cameras, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the upcoming Redmi K30.

Since Realme had announced in September that it would adopt a Snapdragon 7 series chipset to power its first 5G phone, it is likely that the Realme X50 will have a Snapdragon 735 chipset under the hood. Even though it hasn't been officially announced yet, the Snapdragon 735 is rumored to power several upcoming mid-range 5G smartphones, including the Nokia 8.2 5G and Xiaomi's Redmi K30.

