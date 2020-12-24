Source: GSMArena

Not to be outdone by the likes of Samsung and Xiaomi, Realme also plans on starting the new year with a bang. The company's Xi Qu this week took to Weibo to tease the launch of its Snapdragon 888-powered flagship next year. He also cleared up some confusion about the phone's name.

While some reports had referred to the phone as the Realme Race and assumed it was supposed to be the continuation of Oppo's Ace series, Xi Qu clarified that 'Race' was just a codename for the device. He also noted that the phone will signify the launch of a whole new lineup of phones by the brand.

The folks at GizmoChina, meanwhile, have discovered a new profile on the company's Weibo page for a Koi phone, complete with images of the iconic fish making up the outlines of an 8. The description also references '888', so it's likely that the Race may officially launch under the Koi moniker.