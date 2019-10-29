If you do any work with photos, videos, or other large files, you'll know how much of a hassle it is moving your data from one device to another. Enter the RAVPower Mini External SSD.

Traditional portable SSDs can often take up a fair bit of physical room, but RAVPower has managed to offer up to 1 TB of storage in a device that fits comfortably in your pocket. Transfer speeds can reach up to 540 MB/s over USB 3.1, so you can count on getting files moved incredibly quickly.

When your hard drive is this small, you're going to take it on the road. The RAVPower Mini External SSD is built to handle the bumps that are part and parcel with life on the move. The casing is shockproof and resistant to vibration. There's also a heat sink built in to deal with elevated temperatures when it's working hard.