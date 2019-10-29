If you do any work with photos, videos, or other large files, you'll know how much of a hassle it is moving your data from one device to another. Enter the RAVPower Mini External SSD.
Traditional portable SSDs can often take up a fair bit of physical room, but RAVPower has managed to offer up to 1 TB of storage in a device that fits comfortably in your pocket. Transfer speeds can reach up to 540 MB/s over USB 3.1, so you can count on getting files moved incredibly quickly.
When your hard drive is this small, you're going to take it on the road. The RAVPower Mini External SSD is built to handle the bumps that are part and parcel with life on the move. The casing is shockproof and resistant to vibration. There's also a heat sink built in to deal with elevated temperatures when it's working hard.
USB-C transfer capabilities opens up all sorts of doors. Transfer files to and from your Android device, or Chromebook, or PC, or tablet, or gaming console, regardless of whether it's running Android, Windows, Mac OS, iOS, iPadOS, or anything in between. It doesn't matter what needs to go where, this kind of universality makes it all possible. The RAVPower Mini External SSD supports ATA encryption, which means your files are safely protected via password.
Be sure to take a gander at Windows Central's full review to find out why they gave it 4.5 stars out of 5! If you're ready to grab one of these, be sure to use the coupon code MINISSD9 for $10 off, and coupon code rpum003 for another $10 off!
RAVPower Mini External SSD
The RAVPower Mini External SSD lets you transfer files quickly between all of your devices. Get up to 1 TB of storage in a rugged package that fits easily in your pocket.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
