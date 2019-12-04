In what comes as a major setback for Qualcomm, a Seoul High Court today upheld (via Reuters) the record $873 million fine imposed against the company by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) over unfair business practices relating to sales of its modem chips and patent licensing.

Rejecting Qualcomm's appeal against the penalty, the court said the chipmaker had indeed abused its dominant position in the market.

Seoul High Court Judge Noh Tae-ak said in his ruling: