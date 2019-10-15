Google's Pixel 4 series phones will finally be made official at the company's event in New York City later today. Thanks to an unending stream of leaks , we already know nearly everything about the two phones. Now, Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon has confirmed that both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL feature the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

While it is slightly disappointing that Google decided not to use the newer Snapdragon 855+ chipset for the Pixel 4 series, it isn't completely surprising. The Snapdragon 855+ isn't a major upgrade over the Snapdragon 855 in terms of performance and is designed mainly for gaming smartphones.

As per previous leaks, Google has paired the Snapdragon 855 chipset in the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The base variant of the two phones, however, will include 64GB storage. If a last-minute leak is to be believed, the 64GB Pixel 4 will carry a $799 price tag, while the bigger Pixel 4 XL will start at $899.

While the basic tech specs may not sound hugely impressive, the Pixel 4 series will come with a Soli radar chip, enabling the 3D face unlock and Motion Sense features. The two smartphones will also be Google's first to feature dual rear cameras. In addition to a 12MP primary sensor, the Pixel 4 series will have an additional 16MP snapper at the back.

