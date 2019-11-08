What you need to know
- The Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 will kick off in Maui on December 3.
- Qualcomm will be unveiling its next-gen Snapdragon 865 chipset at the event.
- The Snapdragon 865 chipset is rumored to be manufactured on a 7nm EUV-based fabrication process by Samsung.
Qualcomm has finally announced the dates for its fourth annual Snapdragon Tech Summit. This year, the event will be held in Maui from December 3 to December 5.
The star attraction at the event will, of course, be the Snapdragon 865. Qualcomm's next flagship mobile processor is expected to bring at least a few major upgrades compared to the Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855+ chipsets.
Even though the Snapdragon 865 is set to be made official next month, there is very little information that is currently available regarding the chipset. Rumors suggest that it will be built using Samsung's 7nm EUV process, so we may see some improvements in terms of power efficiency.
In the performance department, the Snapdragon 865 could offer impressive improvements over its predecessor. The chipset will likely use new custom CPU cores based on the Cortex-A75 architecture from Arm, along with a more powerful Adreno GPU and improved A.I. performance
Similar to the current Snapdragon 855, the Snapdragon 865 is expected to be offered in two versions. While the more affordable version will have support for LTE networks, the more expensive version of the chipset will have an integrated X55 5G modem.
Except for Samsung, which uses Exynos chipsets in the international variants of its flagship phones, we expect the Snapdragon 865 to power pretty much all major Android flagships that will be released in the first half of 2020.
Samsung to terminate its CPU design team in the United States
New rumor says the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 120Hz display
According to a new rumor, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display.
CCMI means profits and that's why carriers are doing it
Carriers know that done right, RCS offers new business opportunities. We just have a different definition of right than carriers do.
Keep your Pixel 4 slim and protected with this $12 case
What makes a good phone case? A great design, ample protection, and a low price. The Spigen Liquid Air for the Pixel 4 delivers on all those fronts, making it a fantastic option for the phone.
Protect your Pixel 4 this Black Friday with discounted cases
The Google Pixel 4 is an amazing phone sandwiched between a glass front and glass back. As pretty as that glass back is, you should cover it with a case to keep it pretty as long as possible.