After struggling with the performance shortcomings of Qualcomm's first ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, I was cautiously optimistic that it made necessary improvements to its second generation sensor. It could make all the claims it wants about speed and consistency, but until I saw it in person I wouldn't be able to give it the benefit of the doubt. The day after the announcement, I had the opportunity to test the sensor at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit, and I'm incredibly impressed by its speed and capabilities. The first impressive part of seeing the 3D Sonic Max sensor in action is its size. I know Qualcomm quoted it as being 17x the size of the original, but didn't really have a sense of how big the original was — the new sensor is the size of a few postage stamps, which is way bigger than anything out there right now. It's large enough that you really don't need to think about where you place your finger — and the sensor doesn't care, it'll recognize the print anywhere in the area.

Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Qualcomm says the sensor can be placed anywhere the company wants, and it's just 0.15 mm thick so it really doesn't impede on the placement of any other components in the phone. The sensor also supports two-finger authentication, and though it wasn't working for the lock screen in our demo, it was working in a test app. Companies can choose to use this two-finger recogition as a higher level of authentication if they choose. And speaking of heightened security, the sensor can also recognize blood flow and heart rate as another level of authentication that the finger being placed on the sensor is actually a live person's. The more practical part of the demo that blew me away was the speed. The sensor recognized incredibly quickly, just as fast, or faster, than what I've come to expect from the best fingerprint sensors out there. Surely this is partly due to not needing to perfectly place your finger on a small recognition area, but it's also clearly parsing the authentication much faster too. Improving from its predecessor was a requirement — I didn't expect it to be this fast though. We were using the new sensor in a prototype device, which means things can change when it comes out in retail devices, but presumably it would only change for the better with a couple more months of tweaking.