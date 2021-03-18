You can take a look at some alternate angles of the controllers in the pictures below:

Sony has revealed a first look at the new controllers for the next version of PSVR designed for the PS5 . As previously mentioned when Sony first discussed details of this new VR system earlier in the year, the controllers feature the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers , as well as enhanced tracking and finger touch detection.

The new headset, which is as yet unrevealed, will see similar improvements, with a higher resolution and FOV (field of view) to make players' experiences smoother than ever.

There's still no release window or official name for this new generation of PlayStation VR, though per Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, a new VR system won't be released this year, so we should expect to see it available in 2022 at the earliest. Game developers will soon have devkits of these controllers and are working on titles for the new system right now, though no exact names have been mentioned. Right now, PSVR titles have to run the PS4 version of a game when when played on the PS5, limiting the overall featureset.