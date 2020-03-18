It's easy to imagine the arguments that arose from Xbox and PlayStation fans alike over which console was better. All of it effectively boiled down to this: "My console is better than yours because it has more teraflops." It's a dumb argument that fans the flames in the everlasting and tiring console wars. I was sick of it then and I'm sick of it now, especially because we should be focusing on other aspects of the upcoming console generation.

For anyone unaware, GPU power is largely measured in teraflops, which is how many floating point operations per second it can perform. Even more simply, a higher teraflop number means visuals can be rendered and manipulated faster. This means you'll see more realistic lighting effects thanks to ray tracing capabilities and the consoles can deliver life-like visuals. It's cool, but also not the most interesting part of the PS5, in my opinion. Instead, what I'd like to draw attention to is the sublime solid-state drive (SSD) the PS5 seems to be packing.

PlayStation systems architect Mark Cerny called the SSD the "key to the next generation" and a "game changer," and he's right. Developers have been asking for the PS5 to have an SSD, according to Cerny, for a good reason. It allows developers to create larger, more dynamic worlds while nearly eliminating load times.

The PS5 SSD is targeting read times of 5 GB/s with instantaneous seek times. This means that it can instantly find where specific data is stored on a disc and read 5GB of this data every second. For comparison, the PS4's HDD seek time is about 2 to 50 milliseconds, and it's bandwidth is only a mere 50 to 100MB/s, a far cry from what the PS5 aims to achieve. However, it's worth noting that because data is stored on flash-memory chips and an SSD has no moving parts, the term 'seek time' as it would apply to an HDD is moot.

Where the PS4 could load 1GB of data in 20 seconds, the PS5 can load 2GB in .27 seconds (in perfect conditions). Games running on PS5 could potentially boot up in a second, reload assets in a second, and virtually eliminate load screens as we currently experience them.