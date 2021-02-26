Ps5 Closeup Faceplate SonySource: Jennifer Locke / Android Central

  • A report from Bloomberg indicates that PS5 users will be able to expand SSD storage sometime in summer.
  • This functionality was previously stated by Sony to be coming sometime post-launch, with no timeframe for
  • Sony is evidently testing to make sure the slot will be correctly cooled by increased fan speed through the update.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the PS5 SSD expansion slot is planned to be usable sometime later in the summer. The report also states that when support is enabled, it'll come with a firmware update that also brings a higher fan speed to ensure the port is adequately cooled.

Sony previously confirmed that an update would allow this feature sometime post-launch but did not specify an exact timeframe. Right now, the PS5 is limited to an internal 825 GB SSD, where PS5 games have to be installed. The console does support external HDD or SSDs but only for backward compatible PS4 games.

With several major games already released that take up a fair amount of space like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Demon's Souls, players are having to be extremely choosy with what to actually install on the PS5, especially with other big PS5 titles set to release later in 2021 like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West.

We'll be sure to share more details when Sony officially releases the update and details what SSD drives are usable in the PS5 but until then, you shouldn't buy an SSD for your PS5.

