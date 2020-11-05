Ps5 Hero With DualsenseSource: Jennifer Locke / Android Central

  • The PS5 features a custom 825 GB SSD, reportedly with around 660 GB usable space.
  • Sony has confirmed that the PS5's SSD cannot be upgraded at launch.
  • External drives can be used to store PS5 games and play PS4 games.
  • The ability to add certified drives to expand internal storage will eventually become available.

You'll need to wait a while before you upgrade your PS5's internal storage. While the console features a custom 825 GB SSD and support for additional drives, this feature will not be available at launch per The Verge. PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny previously stated that this support was unlikely to arrive by the launch of the PS5, so this shouldn't come as a surprise.

The SSD in the PS5 has an IO throughput of 5.5GB/s, meaing Sony has to certify SSDs to make sure they are both fast enough and fit into the drive bay. Hopefully we'll see an official list revealed sometime in the near future. In the meanwhile, the PS5 supports external HDDs or SSDs, which can be used for storing PS5 games or playing PS4 titles.

The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in the U.S, UK and other countries, with a global launch on November 19. Games like Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales make up the launch titles.

