What you need to know
- The PS5 features a custom 825 GB SSD, reportedly with around 660 GB usable space.
- Sony has confirmed that the PS5's SSD cannot be upgraded at launch.
- External drives can be used to store PS5 games and play PS4 games.
- The ability to add certified drives to expand internal storage will eventually become available.
You'll need to wait a while before you upgrade your PS5's internal storage. While the console features a custom 825 GB SSD and support for additional drives, this feature will not be available at launch per The Verge. PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny previously stated that this support was unlikely to arrive by the launch of the PS5, so this shouldn't come as a surprise.
The SSD in the PS5 has an IO throughput of 5.5GB/s, meaing Sony has to certify SSDs to make sure they are both fast enough and fit into the drive bay. Hopefully we'll see an official list revealed sometime in the near future. In the meanwhile, the PS5 supports external HDDs or SSDs, which can be used for storing PS5 games or playing PS4 titles.
The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in the U.S, UK and other countries, with a global launch on November 19. Games like Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales make up the launch titles.
Grab a console
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
The PS5 is available for preorder, though grabbing a console may be tough. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 Activities look to revolutionize exactly how players interact with their games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The DualSense controller's adaptive triggers are crazy good
Precision electronics and outside of the box thinking brings us what might be the best game controller ever. This makes me want to buy a PS5 of my own!
Here are all of the Google AR animals you can see in 3D
Google 3D Animals are one of the best-kept secrets in search. Did you know that if you search for certain animals on a mobile device, you can opt to view the creature in full 3D animation, and even in augmented reality (AR)? You totally can, and it's super cool.
Are you using a case with your Pixel 5?
Featuring an aluminum design and soft-touch finish, the Pixel 5 is one of the more durable flagships we've seen this year. Do you plan on using a case with it?
Spider-Man, Assassin's Creed, and more release for PS4 & PS5 in November
The holiday season is almost here, and with it comes even bigger gaming releases. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.