According to a new report from Eurogamer, Sony is requiring developers make their PlayStation 4 (PS4) games compatible with PlayStation 5 (PS5) starting on July 13. Per documentation seen by Eurogamer, any game submitted for certification after July 13 must work without issue on next-generation hardware as well as the current system.

This really isn't too surprising, as a game is submitted for certification sometime before it's actually available for purchase. Eurogamer notes that PS4 games submitted for certification before the cutoff date, PS5 certification is not technically required but is "strongly recommended."

The PS5 is backward compatible with PS4 games, with a blog post clarifying comments from lead architect Mark Cerny and explaining that "the vast majority" of PS4 games are expected to run on the PS5 without issue.

The PS5 is still scheduled to arrive sometime in Holiday 2020. While nothing has been officially stated yet, rumor and reports from credible sources indicate a PS5 games showcase is coming sometime extremely soon, possibly even on June 3.