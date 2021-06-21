When it comes to Prime Day, there are some crazy deals for lots of products, and this one for a Toshiba 32" TV with Amazon's Fire TV built-in is right up there. Amazon devices usually get the best discounts, it is called Amazon Prime days, right, and while Amazon doesn't make this, it does run its TV service. Finding a smart TV with ratings this high at only $129.99 is one of those deals that are worth taking notice of. A 32-inch TV is perfect for a bedroom or a kid's room, and with the built-in Fire TV, you won't have to mess with running any extra wires.
Where televisions were once large, bulky things that took multiple people even to move, now are thin and light with fantastic picture quality. That's what you'll get with this 32-inch smart TV from Toshiba. The 32-inch 720P high-definition screen size is excellent for smaller rooms, like a bedroom or kitchen, and with the DTS TruSurround tuned speakers — you'll get excellent immersion in your favorite shows.
While finding a low-cost TV isn't all that difficult these days, finding one with those features and Amazon's Fire TV at $129.99 is almost unheard of. That's $70 off the $199.99 retail price!
If you're unfamiliar, Fire TV is Amazon's streaming service that is chock full of movies, TV shows, and even live TV — not to mention excellent original series like The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jack Ryan, and so much more. Navigating your Fire TV is intuitive using the buttons on the included remote, but it's even easier thanks to the integrated Alexa voice assistant.
With a simple press of a button and you can ask for specific content, actor, or genre, and Alexa will help you out. Since it's Alexa, you can still ask the assistant questions or play music as you would if you were using any other of the best Alexa speakers available. If you want to use other devices besides the Fire TV, you can connect them via the other inputs, including 3 HDMI ports. So don't let this chance to pick up a TV for your bedroom with this excellent deal pass you by.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
15 best Prime Day Chromebook deals: These discounts won't last long
This year Chromebook deals are going to look a little different than Prime Days past, but there's still deals to be had if you know where and how to look. Your next laptop is waiting for you in this roundup.
20 best Prime Day Android phone deals: Upgrade your phone for LESS
Prime Day and Android phones go hand-in-hand. Here are the best deals and discounts you need to know about if you're in the market for a new handset.
18 best Prime Day wireless earbud deals: These discounts sound GREAT
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there's never been a better time than Prime Day 2021 to get a good deal. Here are some of the best that we've managed to round up so far. Now go spend!
Best Android phones with a 3.5mm headphone jack
When you have to have a headphone jack, your Android phone options are more limited today than they were a couple years ago. But there are still several amazing choices.