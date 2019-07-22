What you need to know
- Sky: Children of the Light is the newest game from thatgamecompany.
- thatgamecompany are the developers of titles such as Journey and Flower.
- You can pre-register to play Sky: Children of the Light on Android right now.
Sky: Children of the Light is a game in which players can soar through different dreams, meeting, hanging out and exploring with other players they find along the way. You can give gifts of candles to other players, spreading light and warmth. You can even create musical harmonies together. Developed by thatgamecompany, it's similar in ways to their past games, such as Journey. Today, thatgamecompany announced that you can pre-register to play Sky: Children of the Light on Android right now.
Sky: Children of the Light will continue to grow and evolve over time, with new seasonal quests, activities and rewards being added, expanding the realms further and further. While there's no exact release date for when the game will come to Android devices, the fact that pre-registration is now open is certainly a good sign. It released last week for iOS devices.
The page on the Google Play Store does not have the exact system requirements up yet, though it does note that the version of Android needed may vary by device.
Soaring high
Sky: Children of the Light
Take flight to the heavens
Sky: Children of the Light allows you to reach soaring heights with other players, exploring regions both bright and dark. With seven different dreams to explore and seasonal activities being added, there's plenty to do and experience.
Get the most out of your Android gaming experience
SteelSeries Stratus Duo ($60 at Amazon)
A great Bluetooth controller for use with Android games that offer gamepad support that also includes a wireless USB dongle for gaming on PCs. Highly recommended!
Ventev Powercell 6010+ Portable USB-C Charger ($37 at Amazon)
This battery pack from Ventev is recommended so often because it's so compact and convenient. You get a built-in USB-C cord, built-in AC prong for charging the unit, and 6000mAh battery capacity.
Spigen Style Ring ($13 at Amazon)
Of all the phone mounts and kickstands we've tested, the most consistently reliable and sturdy is the original Spigen Style Ring. It also has a minimalist hook mount for your car's dashboard.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.