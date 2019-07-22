Sky: Children of the Light is a game in which players can soar through different dreams, meeting, hanging out and exploring with other players they find along the way. You can give gifts of candles to other players, spreading light and warmth. You can even create musical harmonies together. Developed by thatgamecompany, it's similar in ways to their past games, such as Journey. Today, thatgamecompany announced that you can pre-register to play Sky: Children of the Light on Android right now.

Sky: Children of the Light will continue to grow and evolve over time, with new seasonal quests, activities and rewards being added, expanding the realms further and further. While there's no exact release date for when the game will come to Android devices, the fact that pre-registration is now open is certainly a good sign. It released last week for iOS devices.

The page on the Google Play Store does not have the exact system requirements up yet, though it does note that the version of Android needed may vary by device.