The smartphone industry has become a cutthroat business, and only those that can keep up will last. Companies like Nokia and LG have fallen victim to the fast-moving business. BlackBerry used to be one of the biggest players in the market, but the rise of all-screen smartphones, among other things, brought the company to its knees more than once. But now, it appears BlackBerry is getting another chance, and we want to know if you'd actually be interested in a new BlackBerry smartphone.

Would you buy a 5G BlackBerry smartphone?

After years of struggling to keep up with the best Android phones, TCL managed to give BlackBerry new life in 2016 by agreeing to build its smartphones while Blackberry would focus solely on its software. However, that partnership ended last year, which seemed to mark the final death of BlackBerry. Until, later that same year, the company entered a partnership with OnwardMobile and FIH Mobile Limited to build new Blackberry devices.

The companies aimed to bring a new BlackBerry device to market within the first half of 2021, one that would feature a physical keyboard and 5G connectivity. Unfortunately, it didn't arrive, but OnwardMobility recently drummed up interest by launching a waitlist for the device, giving fans hope that the new BlackBerry is still, in fact, on the way.

The BlackBerry Key2 was launched in 2018 as one of the last major releases to carry the BlackBerry name, and as impressive as it was, the phone didn't merit much of a follow-up. With the 5G era upon us, BlackBerry is preparing to rise again and calling on the fans to help shape the development. While we still don't fully know what to expect from BlackBerry, perhaps it's a strategy LG should have taken before it met its un timely exit.

Let us know what you want to see in a new BlackBerry 5G smartphone!