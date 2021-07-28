The smartphone industry has become a cutthroat business, and only those that can keep up will last. Companies like Nokia and LG have fallen victim to the fast-moving business. BlackBerry used to be one of the biggest players in the market, but the rise of all-screen smartphones, among other things, brought the company to its knees more than once. But now, it appears BlackBerry is getting another chance, and we want to know if you'd actually be interested in a new BlackBerry smartphone.
After years of struggling to keep up with the best Android phones, TCL managed to give BlackBerry new life in 2016 by agreeing to build its smartphones while Blackberry would focus solely on its software. However, that partnership ended last year, which seemed to mark the final death of BlackBerry. Until, later that same year, the company entered a partnership with OnwardMobile and FIH Mobile Limited to build new Blackberry devices.
The companies aimed to bring a new BlackBerry device to market within the first half of 2021, one that would feature a physical keyboard and 5G connectivity. Unfortunately, it didn't arrive, but OnwardMobility recently drummed up interest by launching a waitlist for the device, giving fans hope that the new BlackBerry is still, in fact, on the way.
The BlackBerry Key2 was launched in 2018 as one of the last major releases to carry the BlackBerry name, and as impressive as it was, the phone didn't merit much of a follow-up. With the 5G era upon us, BlackBerry is preparing to rise again and calling on the fans to help shape the development. While we still don't fully know what to expect from BlackBerry, perhaps it's a strategy LG should have taken before it met its
untimely exit.
Let us know what you want to see in a new BlackBerry 5G smartphone!
Here's when your Galaxy S21 will get Samsung's One UI 4.0 beta
Samsung's Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series phones will begin sometime in September.
OnePlus Nord 2 vs. POCO F3 GT: Which should you buy?
The OnePlus Nord 2 and POCO F3 GT are two of the best options in the mid-range segment right now. With both devices featuring nearly identical hardware, let's take a look at what they have to offer, and which phone you should buy.
YouTube continues to drive Google's revenue with impressive Q2 earnings
Alphabet has published its Q2 2021 earnings with impressive growth compared to the same time last year, driven partly by the popularity of YouTube and its TikTok rival, Shorts.
Take calls and get the most out of your earbuds without breaking the bank
It's not easy to find a pair of earbuds that sound good and have a microphone at a reasonable price, especially as the world transitions to Bluetooth for everything. However, there are still some great earbuds out there that won't break the bank and sound just as great. So here Here are our top choices!