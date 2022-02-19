Since some of the earliest iterations of Android, the OS had been named by sweet, confectionary treats such as "Cupcake," "Donut," "Eclair," and so on. As Google announced each new version of Android, the company would even add giant statues at its campus to celebrate a release.
However, to the dismay of some, the company stopped publicly naming Android versions after desserts with the release of Android 10. It was part of a rebrand for Android to give it a cleaner look and focus instead on numerical designations.
As we move towards Android 13, we want to know if you want Google to bring back the dessert names with new releases.
For those that might be hoping for a return of the dessert, the first Android 13 developer preview may provide some hope. While previous developer previews have hidden the name and instead placed letters to designate the Android versions, this time around Google included the codename in the build, revealing it to officially be "Tiramisu."
It's a nice little detail, although it's unclear if it was just an oversight or a permanent change that may indicate that Google intends to bring back the dessert name (we don't think that's likely, but who knows?).
That being said, it's always a fun guessing game to try and predict what Google will go with for its next version when it releases on the best Android phones. In the past, Google would even ask for submissions to help name new Android versions. Perhaps for Android 14, it'll be something like "Ube," "Upsidedown cake," or even "Uncooked cookie dough."
Try Android 13 today
Google Pixel 6 Pro
The latest and greatest from Google
The Pixel 6 Pro has been out for a few months and remains one of our top Android phones thanks to its excellent design, great cameras, and, most of all, the fast updates from Google. Plus, you can be one of the first to try out Android 12L or Android 13 before they're released.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Big tech is still cut-throat, as evidenced by recent antitrust bills
Bills to regulate companies like Google are usually proposed as ways to protect consumers, but are often backed by rivals who might be looking for some sneaky payback.
Ex-Google CEO thinks 5G in the US is a joke, calls out AT&T and Verizon
An article penned by a Harvard professor and Google's former CEO highlights how the U.S. has fallen behind in 5G.
Motorola Razr 3: Top 6 features we want to see
We never got a Razr successor in 2021, but we're expecting Motorola to release the Razr 3 at some point this year. These are just some of the points we hope Motorola gets right with its next foldable.
Time to dump Chrome: 8 alternative desktop web browsers
If you getting frustrated with the lack of privacy, slower speeds or difficulty using extensions in Chrome, it's time to switch to one of these web browsers.