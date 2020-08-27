Xiaomi's POCO sub-brand has launched three devices so far this year, but all of them are rebranded variants of Redmi phones. According to a new leak, however, the brand could soon take the wraps off its first original phone since the POCO F1.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has discovered a post on MIUI Turkey forums, with alleged renders and full specs of an upcoming POCO device called the POCO X3. Going by its name, the phone is likely to be the successor to the POCO X2 that was launched in February.

Poco X3 Official Looking Renders and Specs have been leaked!



-September 8 launch

-Snapdragon 732

-6.67" 120hz Display, 240Hz Touch Latency

-5160 mAH Battery

-33W Fast Charging

-64MP Main Quad Camera

-20MP Front Camera



Thoughts?#POCO #POCOX3



Source: https://t.co/0RWgdd11Zf pic.twitter.com/acb0vMEYwW — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 26, 2020

As per the post, the POCO X3 will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone is said to feature an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 chipset. Around the back of the phone will be a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor. For selfies, the phone will have a 20MP camera housed within a tiny hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. Keeping the lights on will be a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The leak also suggests POCO will officially unveil the phone on September 8.

😍#POCOX3 NFC Camera design speculations



Which one do you think it is?

Or maybe show me what you think the camera set up looks like!📷📸



Closest guess will be gifted 1 #POCOX3 sponsored by @POCOGlobal 🤩#POCOisback pic.twitter.com/buFsL6VGxa — Angus Kai Ho Ng (@anguskhng) August 26, 2020

While POCO hasn't started teasing the launch of the phone yet, a company executive has confirmed its existence on Twitter.

POCO F2 Pro review: The most underrated phone of 2020