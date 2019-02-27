Pocket Casts, my personal podcast app of choice, is getting a big update today. In addition to its apps for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac, it now has an official Alexa skill.

With the skill enabled, you'll be able to access Pocket Casts by simply talking to your Amazon Echo or another Alexa-powered smart speaker.

After you enable the skill and link it to your Pocket Casts account, you'll be able to say things like:

"Alexa, ask Pocket Casts to play my Up Next."

"Alexa, ask Pocket Casts about the featured podcast."

"Alexa, ask Pocket Casts to play the latest episode of the Android Central Podcast."

To download the skill, just open the Alexa app, tap on Skills & Games, search "Pocket Casts", tap on the skill, and tap Enable To Use. Or, you can just click/tap the button below.

Enable the Pocket Casts Alexa skill

