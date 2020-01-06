PlayStation 5 logoSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

At CES 2020, Sony shared a quick update on the PlayStation brand. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, took to the stage to talk about PlayStation. He revealed the new PlayStation 5 logo and if your money was on "the PlayStation 4 logo but the four is now a five" then you win. Jim Ryan also shared a list of hardware features that the PlayStation 5 will be focusing on, all of which have been mentioned in the past.

PlayStation 5 logoPlayStation 5 hardware featuresSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

That's it for the PlayStation 5 news, though Jim Ryan did note that Sony would be sharing more in the months ahead. In other PlayStation news, updated sales figures were released for the PlayStation 4, as well its games and peripherals.

Over 106 million PlayStation 4 consoles have been sold, up from 102 million a couple of months ago. The PlayStation VR is up to 5 million units sold, while over 1.15 billion games have been sold. There's also 103 million active monthly users on PlayStation Network, 38 million of which are PlayStation Plus subscribers.

We'll be sure to share any updates on the PlayStation 5, as things are sure to ramp up throughout the year. PlayStation 5 is set to be available Holiday 2020.

