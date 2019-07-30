Sleek
PlayStation 4 Slim
Discontinued
PlayStation 4
When looking for a new PlayStation this is the base model that you should consider. It's not as powerful as the Pro, but it gets the job done and fits just about anywhere with its smaller design.
Pros
- Smaller
- Quieter
- Lighter
- More storage
- Can run PSVR
Cons
- Not as powerful as the PS4 Pro
There's really no reason you should be picking up an original model PS4 in 2019 since it's discontinued and offers practically no benefits over a PS4 Slim, but the option is there for people who want the original design.
Pros
- Classic design for fans
- Can run PSVR
Cons
- It's larger
- It's heavier
- Less storage
- Discontinued
Both the PlayStation 4 Slim and the original PlayStation 4 aren't the best Playstation you can buy in 2019 (that honor goes to the PlayStation 4 Pro), but since the latter is discontinued, there's really only one option if you're looking for a base version of the console.
What's the difference?
The differences between the original PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Slim are almost entirely cosmetic. The PS4 Slim is noticeably smaller, and as such is lighter than its older counterpart. Where they differ in terms of performance is minimal. Each sports the same CPU and GPU. The advantage that the PS4 Slim has is that it tends to be quieter and packs a larger hard drive.
|Category
|PlayStation 4 Slim
|PlayStation 4
|Price
|$300
|Varies
|Dimensions
|10.43in x 11.34in x 1.54in
|10.83in x 12in x 2.1in
|Weight
|4.6 pounds
|6.2 pounds
|CPU
|AMD Jaguar 8-core (x86-64)
|AMD Jaguar 8-core (x86-64)
|GPU
|AMD Radeon (1.84 TFLOP)
|AMD Radeon (1.84 TFLOP)
|Storage
|1TB
|500GB
|Optical out
|No
|Yes
|WiFi
|802.11b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
|802.11b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
|AV out
|HDMI 1.4
|HDMI 1.4
|Power consumption
|165w max
|250w max
|USB
|USB 3.0 (x2 )
|USB 3.0 (x2)
|PSVR support
|Yes
|Yes
What these features mean to you
As I said before, you'll notice that much of the specs between each model remain the same. Both can run PSVR, both are able to run the same games at comparable frame rates and resolutions. Instead of focusing on their similarities, we'll focus on what's different.
Storage
Though the PS4 Slim released with 500GB models on the market, you'll only find ones with 1TB today. This doubles the amount of digital storage, meaning you can download more games, apps, and DLC. If you play games on any sort of regular basis, you'll find that 500GB doesn't cut it anymore. You'll either need to delete games from your library to make room for new ones or you'll just need to cut back on how many games you play entirely.
The original PS4 only comes with a 500GB internal hard drive. It can be upgraded just like the Slim's can, but you'll need to purchase an HDD or SSD separately and do it yourself.
Power consumption
The PS4 consumes nearly 100 watts more than its Slim counterpart during an average gameplay session. Over time this will run up your electricity bill, but the difference for most people will be negligible. Still, it's an important aspect to note for those who are eco-friendly and are looking to cut back on electricity usage in whatever ways possible.
Dimensions and weight
These probably need little explanation. The PS4 Slim, as its name suggests, weighs less and is 40% smaller than the original PS4 model. The design itself is similar, so it's not a complete departure and still fits very much within the PS4 family of devices.
Bottom line
Don't get the original PlayStation 4. Just don't. Unless you're looking to add to your collection and want that classic design, it's not worth your money anymore.
Budget-friendly
PlayStation 4 Slim
Spring for the Slim.
The slimmer PlayStation 4 does everything the original model can do, and it's takes up less space and is quieter while doing it. This is the base PS4 model you should get if you're looking to buy one.
Discontinued
PlayStation 4
Don't settle for second best.
This model is discontinued for a reason. It offers no benefits compared to the PS4 Slim, and you're getting an inferior product with less storage.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What's on Samuel Tolbert's gaming desk: Covering news Until Dawn
This is the type of equipment Samuel Tolbert has around when he's covering PlayStation gaming news. Whether it is for actually playing and hearing games, or just some stuff that makes reporting easier, these are his picks.
What's on Jennifer Locke's gaming desk: Xbox, PlayStation, and Star Wars
I make it through my work day with a lot of tech on my desk. Here's everything that makes it happen.
PlayStation VR games releasing in August 2019 and beyond
PlayStation VR has a solid lineup of games, with more being added every month. We've put together a list of everything releasing this month!