Both the PlayStation 4 Slim and the original PlayStation 4 aren't the best Playstation you can buy in 2019 (that honor goes to the PlayStation 4 Pro), but since the latter is discontinued, there's really only one option if you're looking for a base version of the console.

What's the difference?

The differences between the original PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Slim are almost entirely cosmetic. The PS4 Slim is noticeably smaller, and as such is lighter than its older counterpart. Where they differ in terms of performance is minimal. Each sports the same CPU and GPU. The advantage that the PS4 Slim has is that it tends to be quieter and packs a larger hard drive.

Category PlayStation 4 Slim PlayStation 4 Price $300 Varies Dimensions 10.43in x 11.34in x 1.54in 10.83in x 12in x 2.1in Weight 4.6 pounds 6.2 pounds CPU AMD Jaguar 8-core (x86-64) AMD Jaguar 8-core (x86-64) GPU AMD Radeon (1.84 TFLOP) AMD Radeon (1.84 TFLOP) Storage 1TB 500GB Optical out No Yes WiFi 802.11b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 802.11b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz) AV out HDMI 1.4 HDMI 1.4 Power consumption 165w max 250w max USB USB 3.0 (x2 ) USB 3.0 (x2) PSVR support Yes Yes

What these features mean to you

As I said before, you'll notice that much of the specs between each model remain the same. Both can run PSVR, both are able to run the same games at comparable frame rates and resolutions. Instead of focusing on their similarities, we'll focus on what's different.

Storage

Though the PS4 Slim released with 500GB models on the market, you'll only find ones with 1TB today. This doubles the amount of digital storage, meaning you can download more games, apps, and DLC. If you play games on any sort of regular basis, you'll find that 500GB doesn't cut it anymore. You'll either need to delete games from your library to make room for new ones or you'll just need to cut back on how many games you play entirely.

The original PS4 only comes with a 500GB internal hard drive. It can be upgraded just like the Slim's can, but you'll need to purchase an HDD or SSD separately and do it yourself.

Power consumption

The PS4 consumes nearly 100 watts more than its Slim counterpart during an average gameplay session. Over time this will run up your electricity bill, but the difference for most people will be negligible. Still, it's an important aspect to note for those who are eco-friendly and are looking to cut back on electricity usage in whatever ways possible.

Dimensions and weight

These probably need little explanation. The PS4 Slim, as its name suggests, weighs less and is 40% smaller than the original PS4 model. The design itself is similar, so it's not a complete departure and still fits very much within the PS4 family of devices.

Bottom line

Don't get the original PlayStation 4. Just don't. Unless you're looking to add to your collection and want that classic design, it's not worth your money anymore.

