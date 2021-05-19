Google is preparing several useful additions to the Google Play Store. In Wednesday's Google I/O session, Product Management Director Alex Musil went over some of the changes that are arriving on the Play Store, including new ways to discover and pay for apps on both smartphones and Wear OS.

One new feature coming to the Play Store is multi-quantity purchases. This allows users to select more than one item in their cart by selecting how many they want. This will most likely be useful for certain types of passes.

Google is also introducing multi-line subscriptions, making it easy for users to include add-on items to their monthly payments. Lastly, prepaid plans will allow users to pay for content only for a certain time period, like a month pass for transportation.