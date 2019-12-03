What you need to know
- Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will get the December update next week.
- Fixes for bugs in Spotify and third-party camera apps will be included.
- The Pixel 4 had been absent from the original update bulletin.
Google Pixel 4 owners will see a software and security update rolling out in the next week, according to an addendum to Google's Pixel Security Update page. The software and security update includes a number of fixes aimed directly at the Pixel 4, the newest member of Google's self-branded phone lineup. If you've had trouble with static noise in Spotify, or staticky audio when using a third-party camera app, the next update may solve your problems. However, Pixel 4 owners will need to wait a week for the next update.
The Pixel 4 was originally left out of the loop on software updates, but the new package will include fixes for Bluetooth pairing, with Garmin devices specifically called out, as well as some fixes to the haptics and motion sensors. Google has plenty on its plate for software updates this month, as the original Pixel should be getting its final round of software.
Pixel 4 owners should expect updates to the Android system software as well as the security features for three years from when the device launched, until October 2022. Pixel owners who buy their devices directly from Google will get updates a bit faster, within two weeks of finalization. If you bought directly from a carrier, it may take longer for the update to roll out.
Pixel Updated
Google Pixel 4
A secure Pixel 4
The Pixel 4 was designed to be Google's best and most impressive Pixel yet. It has an all-new 90Hz display, Motion Sense hand gestures, powerful face unlock, and dual rear cameras. There's also a revamped design and upgraded internals, all of which come together to create an enticing overall package.
