Google Pixel 4 owners will see a software and security update rolling out in the next week, according to an addendum to Google's Pixel Security Update page. The software and security update includes a number of fixes aimed directly at the Pixel 4, the newest member of Google's self-branded phone lineup. If you've had trouble with static noise in Spotify, or staticky audio when using a third-party camera app, the next update may solve your problems. However, Pixel 4 owners will need to wait a week for the next update.

The Pixel 4 was originally left out of the loop on software updates, but the new package will include fixes for Bluetooth pairing, with Garmin devices specifically called out, as well as some fixes to the haptics and motion sensors. Google has plenty on its plate for software updates this month, as the original Pixel should be getting its final round of software.