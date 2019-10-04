What you need to know A bunch of new marketing videos for the Pixel 4 have leaked.

They give us our first look at how face unlock works for authorizing payments.

We also get another glimpse at the new Assistant UI and Motion Sense gestures.

To say that the Pixel 4 has leaked a lot would be the understatement of the century. These last couple of weeks have been filled to the brim with new Pixel information, and today, that's continuing. The folks at XDA-Developers recently got their hands on more leaked marketing videos for the Pixel 4, acquired via the Pixel Tips app. There were three videos uploaded, but the one we want to talk about first is the one that shows off how the Pixel 4's face unlock feature works for authorizing payments.

In the video, we get an example of someone buying an app on the Play Store. After tapping the main buy button, there's a prompt to press 1-Tap Buy at the bottom of the screen. This causes a "verify purchase" overlay to appear with a face icon indicating that a face scan is being performed. Once your face has been verified, you can tap the Confirm button. The face verification appears to happen quite quickly, with another leaked video from earlier this week also showing off the impressive speed of the Pixel 4's face unlock for bypassing the lock screen.

The video for the Motion Sense gestures further reiterates what we've already seen, but it shows the gestures more clearly than what was offered before. Once again, we see that you can swipe your hand over the Pixel 4's display to silence alarms, dismiss incoming calls, and skip through songs in supported media apps.