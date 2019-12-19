The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launched back in October using 90Hz displays, making them the first Pixel phones to feature displays with high refresh rates. However, it turns out that Google thought about launching the Pixel 3 with a display using an even higher refresh rate.

According to the recent Android Developer's Backstage podcast, the team contemplated putting Sharp's 120Hz LCD display in the Pixel 3 phone. Chet Haase from the Android Developer Relations team, detailed in the podcast how originally the smaller Pixel 3 wasn't slated to use an OLED display for various reasons.

In lieu of an OLED display, the team began considering what they should use instead. One of the suggestions was Sharp's 120Hz LCD display, but in the end, the Pixel 3 launched using a 60Hz OLED display. Haase never revealed the reasons behind the decision though and why the 120Hz display was scraped.