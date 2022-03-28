Vivo will unveil its first foldable Android phone next month

What you need to know

Vivo will announce its X Fold smartphone on April 11.

The phone will feature an inward-folding design, similar to the OPPO Find N.

Vivo may also take the wraps off the X Note at the event.

Last week, Vivo teased the launch of the X Fold, its first-ever foldable smartphone. As reported by GSMArena, the popular smartphone maker has now confirmed in a post on Weibo that the device will debut at an event in China on April 11.

Like the Find N that its sister brand OPPO launched late last year, the Vivo X Fold will come with an inward-folding design. Rumors suggest the foldable will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under its hood, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It is also expected to include support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, significantly faster than the 25W wired charging speeds supported by Samsung’s best foldable phones.

Along with the X Fold, Vivo is also likely to introduce the X Note at its launch event next month. While there isn’t much that we know about the device at this point, it is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a 50MP main camera.

Vivo also teased its first Android tablet last week, but it is unclear if the device will debut alongside the X Fold and X Note. The Vivo Pad will come with stylus support, two rear cameras, four speakers, and an optional magnetic keyboard stand.

More Android OEMs are expected to release new foldable flagships later this year — including Google. The search giant’s rumored Pixel Fold could break cover at its fall hardware event in October, alongside the Pixel 7 series.

DSCC recently claimed in its quarterly foldable display shipment and technology reported that the number of companies shipping foldable phones is expected to increase to eleven by the end of 2022.